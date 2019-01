Jose Munoz, executive vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., talks about the Nissan Titan Warrior concept pickup at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 12 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

One of Nissan Motor Co.'s top executives, José Muñoz, is taking a leave of absence, the company said Saturday, the first shake-up of top management in the wake of the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Muñoz oversees the business strategy of Nissan's seven regional and business units, and in April took direct oversight of the company's China operations; a key focus area for the Nissan.