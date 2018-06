A view of the Nissan logo during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Nissan vehicles are shown on display at its global headquarters showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese automobile company Nissan Motor Friday paid a fine of 32.1 million yen ($294,000) due to irregularities detected in the inspections of their cars, the company said.

Nissan paid the fine to the District Public Prosecutor's Office in Yokohama where the company headquarters are located, for a total of 107 vehicles that underwent safety checks carried out by unqualified personnel, a company spokesperson told EFE.