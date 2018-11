The Nissan logo is seen on a vehicle displayed at a Nissan showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 7, 2018 (issued Nov. 8, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Nissan reported a sharp drop in operating profit for the second quarter, as sales volume declines in the US and Europe offset slight gains in Japan, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

Operating profit declined to 101.2 billion yen ($891.6 million) for the July to September quarter, from 128.5 billion a year earlier.