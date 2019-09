The logo of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is seen at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Sep. 9, 2019 after its regular board of directors meeting was held to decide over the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference announcing his resignation at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Sep. 9, 2019 after the regular board of directors meeting was held to decide over the resignation of Saikawa. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference announcing his resignation at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Sep. 9, 2019 after the regular board of directors meeting was held to decide over the resignation of Saikawa. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa stepped down from his post as chief executive officer of Nissan Motor on Monday and has been replaced by Yasuhiro Yamauchi as acting CEO.

Saikawa, 65, was appointed CEO of Nissan Motor after the arrest in Tokyo of Carlos Ghosn, who is facing allegations of financial misconduct during his tenure at the helm of the Japanese automobile group. EFE-EPA