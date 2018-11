The Nissan logo is seen on a vehicle displayed at a Nissan showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 7, 2018 (reissued Nov 21, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov 8, 2018 (reissued Nov 22, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19, 2018. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS

Nissan Motor may revise its alliance with Renault, Japanese public television network NHK reported on Monday.

The possibility was raised during an address by the company chairman and CEO Hiroto Saikawa in the wake of the sacking of Carlos Ghosn, who was Nissan's chairman, for allegedly understating his income and using company assets for his personal benefit.