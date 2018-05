Nissan vehicles are shown on display at its global headquarters showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference at its global headquarters in in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan Motor Co. reported a jump in net profit for the year ended Mar. 31, as a one-time bump from United States tax changes offset declining American profits, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

Net profit rose 12.6 percent to 746.9 billion yen ($6.8 billion) from 663.5 billion yen a year earlier.