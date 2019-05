Visitors look at a Nissan X-Trail Autech car at a showroom of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Global Headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 May 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., announces its financial result of fiscal year of 2018 ended on 31 March 2019 at its Global Headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 May 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., takes on podium to announce its financial result of fiscal year of 2018 ended on 31 March 2019 at its Global Headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 14 May 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor released financial results of its last fiscal year that reflect the corporate earthquake after the arrest of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Clients, shareholders, I apologize for all the inconveniences," Nissan Motor's top executive, Hiroto Saikawa, said at a press conference before bowing his head apologetically to dozens of journalists.