The Argentina government provided this photo of President Mauricio Macri (L) taking part along with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa in the inauguration of a plant manufacturing Nissan Frontier pickup trucks in Cordoba, Argentina, on Monday, July 30. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Argentina

The president and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Hiroto Saikawa, speaks during a press conference in Cordoba, Argentina, on Monday July 30. EFE-EPA/Emilio Sanchez Carlos

Nissan will stick to its wager on Latin America regardless of short-term economic turbulence in the region, company President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said here Monday.

At an event to mark the start of production of the Frontier pickup truck in Cordoba, Saikawa said that Brazil and Argentina are Nissan's manufacturing hubs in South America.