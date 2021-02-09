The Nissan Motor logo is seen on the trunk of a vehicle displayed at a showroom in Tokyo, Japan, 09 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese carmaker Nissan reported a net loss of 367.71 billion yen ($3.5B) in the first nine months of the fiscal year up to December 2020 although its performance improved in the most recent quarter.