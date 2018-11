Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov 8, 2018, reissued Nov 19, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Nissan Motor's shares (C) are displayed at a Tokyo stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Shares in Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan on Tuesday fell by 5.45 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange following the arrest of its chairman over alleged financial irregularities.

Carlos Ghosn, responsible for creating the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, was arrested on Monday for allegedly under-reporting his income. He is expected to be relieved of his position as the chairman.