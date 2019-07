The global Headquarters of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., is seen in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The emblem of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., is visible on a vehicle displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Staff of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., walk past a company logo at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., drops his head as he announces plans to cut about 12,500 jobs globally, during a press conference at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroto Saikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference announcing plans to cut about 12,500 jobs globally at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said Thursday that it will cut over 12,500 jobs globally by the end of March 2023 with the aim of improving the efficiency of its production line without specifying in which countries.

The announcement was made by Nissan's chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, during the presentation of the company's results for the first quarter of the 2019 financial year, which began on April 1.