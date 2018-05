The Nissan Motor Co. Altima sedan vehicle is displayed during the media preview day at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

The second generation of the 2018 all-electric Nissan Leaf on display during the media preview day two at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, Mar 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor will gradually stop selling diesel vehicles in the European market as part of its plan to expand its electric models, a company spokesperson confirmed to Efe on Monday.

Despite Europe being Nissan's major market for diesel vehicles, the company will gradually stop selling diesel-powered cars there when it launches the redesigned versions of each model, the Japanese company said.