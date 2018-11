Carlos Ghosn, then former CEO of Renault speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the world premieres of Renault models at the Jahrhunderthalle congress hall at the International Motor Show 2007 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sept. 10, 2007 EPA-EFE FILE/ARNE DEDERT GERMANY OUT

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested Monday in Tokyo, Japanese media reported, and Nissan said it intended to oust Ghosn from his post after uncovering "significant acts" of financial misconduct, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Japanese prosecutors couldn't immediately be reached to confirm the arrest, which was reported by public broadcaster NHK and other media.