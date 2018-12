A plume of smoke rises above the Manguinhos refinery, located in the northern section of Rio de Janeiro and one of the few private oil refineries in Brazil, after a fire started at the complex on Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A plume of smoke rises above the Manguinhos refinery, located in the northern section of Rio de Janeiro and one of the few private oil refineries in Brazil, after a fire started at the complex on Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A fire burned Monday afternoon at the Manguinhos refinery, located in the northern section of Rio de Janeiro and one of the few private oil refineries in Brazil, destroying part of the complex and several parked tanker trucks, but no one was injured, the facility's management said.

The fire, whose cause has not been determined, started around 1:30 pm and was not brought under control for about two hours, forcing city officials to close roads around the refinery.