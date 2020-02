Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz, pictured during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz has said the world needs a “new social contract” to end inequality and civil unrest.

Speaking at the Hay Festival of Cartagena de Indias in Colombia, he warned in an interview with EFE about the need for a global agenda that includes market reforms, knocking down monopolies, restricting unfair competition and the creation of progressive tax and expense policies.