Bank of Norway's Central Director, Oystein Olsen, throws old 200 krone notes into a shredder at Bank of Norway's headquarter in Oslo, Norway, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Tore Meek

The Norwegian central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, but said that rates are likely to rise in March next year, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

"The outlook and the balance of risks imply a gradual interest rate increase in the years ahead," the Norges Bank said.