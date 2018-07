Colliers of the Toksan Coal Mine under the Kangdong Area Coal Complex in North Korea are involved in coal production on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA

Hit by international sanctions and a drought, the North Korean economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2017 to record its worst macroeconomic estimate in two decades, according to a report released on Friday by South Korea's central bank.

The gross domestic product of North Korea, which grew at an estimated 3.9 percent in 2016, could have suffered its worst decline since 1997 when it contracted around 6.5 percent, according to an annual report by the Bank of Korea (BOK).