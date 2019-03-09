A file photo of the Norwegian Aker B platform on the Valhall oil field in the North Sea. Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

Eldar Saetre, the CEO of Norwegian natural gas and oil company Equinor, looks at his own shadow cast on an equinor sign after the presentation of the company's Q3 results, outside their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VIDAR RUUD

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

The Norwegian finance ministry proposed that the fund remove energy-exploration and -production companies from its portfolio, following a 2017 recommendation made by the central bank, which uses the fund to invest the proceeds of the country's oil industry.