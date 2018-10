President and CEO of Norwegian multinational telecommunications company Telenor Group Sigve Brekke presents the company's third quarter at Telenor's main office at Fornebu, Norway, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORE MEEK NORWAY OUT

President and CEO of Norwegian multinational telecommunications company Telenor Group Sigve Brekke presents the company's third quarter results at Telenor's main office at Fornebu, Norway, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TORE MEEK NORWAY OUT

Norwegian telecom provider Telenor on Wednesday recorded a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, but trimmed its full-year forecast for organic subscription and traffic-revenue growth, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Telenor said net profit for the period totaled 5.88 billion Norwegian kroner ($713.6 million) from 5.76 billion kroner a year earlier.