The cargo train 'Yuxinou' connecting Duisburg with Chongqing, China, in the harbour in Duisburg, Germany, Mar. 29, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/FEDERICO GAMBARINI

The first Chinese cargo train, to be used following Iran-China joint efforts to revive the Silk Road, arrives in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A total of 3,673 freight trains traveled from China to Europe in 2017, the highest number compared to the total previous six years, the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

The figure shows 116 percent increase in the volume of goods trains that traveled to Europe in 2016.