An interior view of the Lotte Mall near Gimpo International Airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, Dec 7, 2011. EPA/STR

The number of salespeople employed in South Korea has fallen again, according to figures released on Saturday by Statistics Korea, amid increasing shopping online.

There were 2.98 million sales staff members in May, a fall of 3.1 per cent year-on-year, Yonhap News Agency reported.