Despite the fact that it has been a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, some of the island's shopping centers, hotels, many homes, farms, government agencies have not fully recovered, not to mention the many stoplights, highways signs and portions of the electric grid that have not been repaired.

It was known that the storm would make a direct hit on the island last Sept. 20, but the level of the devastation was unexpected in the biggest catastrophe ever to affect the 3.3 million local residents.