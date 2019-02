File image dated Oct 6, 2018, shows thousands of people drinking and eating on the banks of the Guadalquivir river in Seville, Spain after 300 bars and restaurants installed a one-kilometer long bar hoping to break a new world record.EFE-EPA(FILE)/ Julio Muñoz

A former president of the United States is to give the keynote speech at the upcoming World Travel Tourism Council Congress in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city hall confirmed Thursday.

Seville's city hall said Barack Obama would visit the Andalusian capital in early April for the summit that runs between the 4th and 6th of that month. He was previously scheduled to visit in July 2016 but the plan was abruptly canceled following a mass shooting in Dallas, Texas.