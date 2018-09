Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada (C) attends the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Oil prices rose Friday morning amid growing signs of a global supply deficit, with crude holding on to four-year highs, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.37 percent to $81.68 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.19 percent at $72.25 a barrel.