The price of crude oil fell on Tuesday after shooting up 15 percent the day before, as Saudi Arabia announced that it had restored more than half the production that had been affected by two drone attacks on its oil facilities and fears of a supply shortage on the world market diminished.

A barrel of Brent crude, the European benchmark, ended the Tuesday session in the London futures market at $64.65, 6.33 percent below its closing price on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 5.7 percent to $59.34 per barrel.