Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, attends the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo (L), Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih (C) Chairman of the Monitoring Committee also Alexander Novak (R) attend the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), in Algiers, Algeria, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Saudi Arabia and Russia began a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with an early signal Sunday that they had confidence in the group's ability to manage supply disruptions and any big price increases, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

After nearly two years of close coordination on crude oil output, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – de facto led by Saudi Arabia – and its allies led by Russia, said supply and demand in the market had been sufficiently rebalanced.