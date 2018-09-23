Saudi Arabia and Russia began a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with an early signal Sunday that they had confidence in the group's ability to manage supply disruptions and any big price increases, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
After nearly two years of close coordination on crude oil output, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – de facto led by Saudi Arabia – and its allies led by Russia, said supply and demand in the market had been sufficiently rebalanced.