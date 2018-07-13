The editor-in-chief and managing editor for the Middle East region at Oxford Business Group, Oliver Cornock, speaks on 12 July 2018 during an event organized by the market research and consulting firm in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's incoming president has a great opportunity to revive state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos if he chooses to adopt the Chinese model, the head of the country's oil regulator said Thursday.

"It's time to transform Pemex so it's a company in every sense of the word," Juan Carlos Zepeda, the president commissioner of Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), said at a conference organized in Mexico City by market-research and consulting firm Oxford Business Group to present its new book titled "The Report: Mexico 2018."