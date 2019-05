A exhibitor displays the Google Cloud and Huawei Cloud logos during the Cloud Expo Asia 2019 in Hong Kong, China, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

After two years of treating adversaries and allies alike as trade villains, United States President Donald Trump pivoted last week, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

With China edging away from commitments to change its ways, Trump sharply ratcheted up tariffs and banned United States companies from doing business with Huawei Technologies Co.