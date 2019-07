A passerby is reflected in a stock market indicator board showing the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average (L) and Dow Jones (R) figures in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A record wave of share buybacks by companies such as Sony Corp., SoftBank Group Corp. and Nomura Holdings Inc. has cheered investors who say Japan's bosses are finally warming up to stockholder interests, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe.

Japanese companies announced an unprecedented Yen6.059 trillion ($55.6 billion) of share repurchases in 2018, I-N Information Systems Ltd said.