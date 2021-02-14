Online shopping around Valentine's Day has increased by 321 percent since 2011 and even posted a four-digit growth in the case of some Latin American countries. EFE-EPA/J.J. Guillen/File

Online shopping around Valentine's Day has increased by 321 percent since 2011 and even posted a four-digit growth in the case of some Latin American countries, according to a study by global payments and technology company Mastercard.

The so-called emotional or sentimental spending around Valentine's Day, which includes the purchase of gifts such as jewelry and flowers and dining in restaurants, around every Feb.14, rose 92 percent in case of online transactions in the last 10 years, according to the Mastercard Love Index. EFE-EPA