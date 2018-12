The logo of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is attached to the organization's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers on Friday agreed to lower their production of crude oil by 1.2 million barrels per day for a six-month period.

The measure, which was spearheaded by Russia, is set to start taking effect on Jan. 1.