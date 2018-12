A view of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery, at Zarqa, about 40km northwest of Amman, Jordan, Dec 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The benchmark crude oil basket of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell to $55.13, the OPEC Secretariat said on Thursday.

OPEC said the price of its basket dropped $0.95 on Wednesday, compared with the closing price at the previous session.