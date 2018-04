A Logo outside the headquarters of the Opec building in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/LISI NIESNER

The basket of crude oil used as a benchmark indicator by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell to $70.36, the OPEC Secretariat said on Monday.

OPEC said the price of its basket went down by $0.6 on Friday, compared with the closing price at the previous session.