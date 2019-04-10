A file photograph dated 09 November 2007 shows a general view of oil wells at Gudong oil field which is a part of China's Shengli oil field. EPA/WU HONG

OPEC's oil production fell significantly in March on the back of Saudi Arabia-led output curbs and outages in Venezuela resulting from political and economic unrest, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

In its closely-watched monthly oil market report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said its crude-oil output had fallen by 534,000 barrels a day month-on-month, to average 30.02 million barrels a day in March, according to secondary sources.