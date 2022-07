Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei (L), Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates, and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (R) attend the 10th Gulf Intelligence UAE Energy Forum 2020, at New York University Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh Abdulla Al Sada (L) with Secretary General of The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Muhammed Barkindo (R), during a press conference after informal OPEC ministers meeting in Algiers, Algeria, 28 September 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo (L), Mariet Westermann (R), Vice Chancellor of New York University Abu Dhabi and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei (C), Minister of Energy and Industry of the United Arab Emirates attend the 10th Gulf Intelligence UAE Energy Forum 2020, at New York University Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

The secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammad Barkindo, has died at the age of 63, an official said Wednesday.

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022," Mele Kyari, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation group chief executive officer and compatriot, tweeted.