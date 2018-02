A view of the Opel logo during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A factory in northeastern Spain of the German car manufacturer Opel will produce the next-generation Corsa as well as the electronic version of the model, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.

Michael Lohscheller confirmed in the Spanish capital Madrid that the plant would be producing the sixth generation of the vehicle from 2019 and would begin manufacturing the electric equivalent of the Corsa the following year.