Opposition candidate for the Venezuelan presidency Henri Falcon, seen here following an interview with EFE on March 27, 2018, when he revealed that he will open up the nation's petroleum industry and seek at least $12 billion in loans to reactivate the sector, if he should win the May 20 election. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The opposition candidate for the Venezuelan presidency, Henri Falcon, told EFE in an interview earlier this week that he will open up the nation's petroleum industry and seek at least $12 billion in loans to reactivate the sector, if he should win the May 20 election.

According to the politician and retired non-commissioned army officer, the nation's leading company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), "is now partisan" and has lost its institutional essence, which has led to dwindling production that has in turn shrunk the country's cash flow.