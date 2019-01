Pedestrians look at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018 (reissued 31 December 2018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to appear in a Tokyo court on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest in November, the Tokyo public prosecutors' office said on Friday.

Ghosn's legal team had requested his appearance before the judge to hear the reason for his continued detention.