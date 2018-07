The LG logo is displayed at their booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

Overseas sales make up nearly one-fifth of the products South Korean companies sell, the Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

The percentage rose from 13.9 in 2009 to 18.8 percent in 2016, according to data from Bank of Korea and Export-Import Bank of Korea.