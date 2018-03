Panamanian authorities follow an operation at the facilities of the Ocean Club Trump Hotel in Panama City, Panama, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A judge on Monday ordered the Trump Organization ousted from the luxurious Panama City hotel it had managed since 2011 following a long commercial dispute.

The judge's ruling ended the dispute between the Trump Organization and Orestes Fintiklis, a private equity executive with Ithaca Capital and majority owner of the building, who alleged that US President Donald Trump's family hotel business had mismanaged the property.