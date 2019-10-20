Oxfam Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, seen here, warned in an interview with EFE that institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are a big part of the reason why inequality is getting worse around the world. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez/File

Institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are a big part of the reason why inequality is getting worse around the world, Oxfam Executive Director Winnie Byanyima warned in an interview with EFE.

"Inequality is getting worse...We have an economy where a few at the top are running away with the benefits and leaving millions at the bottom. Twenty-six people today own as much wealth as the bottom half of humanity - 3.8 billion people," Byanyima said about the growing economic disparity.