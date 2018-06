Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin speaks during the Pacific Alliance’s XIX Council of Ministers Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray (L) and Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo speak during the Pacific Alliance’s XIX Council of Ministers Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

(L-R) Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero; Colombian Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Maria Lorena Gutierrez; Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin; Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray; Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo; Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio, and Peruvian Minister of Trade and Tourism Rogers Valencia pose during the Pacific Alliance’s XIX Council of Ministers Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc made up of Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru, accepted Serbia, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus as observer states, Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray said Friday.

With the three new additions, 55 countries are now serving as observer states, Videgaray told reporters after the final meetings of the Pacific Alliance's XIX Council of Ministers Summit in Mexico City.