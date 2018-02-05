Photo taken Jan. 31, 2018, showing a woman preparing traditional ceramics in El Carmen de Viboral, Colombia, where President Juan Manuel Santos came to inaugurate the El Agro Exporta alliance of local producers of food and other products for export. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Photo taken Jan. 31, 2018, showing Gladys Ortega Rodriguez, a palm fruit grower, during an interview with EFE in El Carmen de Viboral, Colombia. Thanks to the El Agro Exporta program sponsored by the Colombian government, thousands of local producers are now able to export their products. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Photo taken Jan. 31, 2018, showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (c) posing with the mayor of El Carmen de Viboral, Nestor Zuluaga (c-i) at the inauguration of the El Agro Exporta alliance of local producers of food and other products for export. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Sixty-year-old Gladys Ortega Rodriguez, whose husband and one of her sons were killed by Colombian paramilitaries, is a rural resident who has managed to get out of the spiral of violence that surrounded her and is now a small, but successful, palm grower.

With a lively face and short hair, she is one of 11,000 peasants who decided to take advantage of the government's "El Agro Exporta" program, whereby farmers in 200 towns - 70 of them located in zones heavily affected by violence - are improving their agricultural productivity and quality and are exporting their products.