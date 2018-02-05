Sixty-year-old Gladys Ortega Rodriguez, whose husband and one of her sons were killed by Colombian paramilitaries, is a rural resident who has managed to get out of the spiral of violence that surrounded her and is now a small, but successful, palm grower.
With a lively face and short hair, she is one of 11,000 peasants who decided to take advantage of the government's "El Agro Exporta" program, whereby farmers in 200 towns - 70 of them located in zones heavily affected by violence - are improving their agricultural productivity and quality and are exporting their products.