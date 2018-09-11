Large companies of Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Canada and New Zealand along with international organizations will share their knowledge about the challenges and opportunities of the dairy sector during the 15th Pan-American Dairy Congress, starting Tuesday in Buenos Aires.
"Despite the multiple challenges the dairy business has faced and still faces the length and breadth of our continent, it continues to produce a food that is highly accessible for every home without distinction," the president of the Pan-American Dairy Federation, Daniel Pellegrina, said in a speech opening the event.