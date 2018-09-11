On hand for the 15th Pan-American Dairy Congress on Sept 11, 2018, in Buenos Aires were many authorities of the sector including (l. to r.) Cordoba's Agriculture and Livestock Minister Sergio Buzzo, Santa Fe's Production Minister Alicia Ciciliani, Pan-American Dairy Federation President Daniel Pellegrina, and the Argentine national director of dairies, Alejandro Sanmartino. EFE-EPA/Maria Paulina Rodriguez

Large companies of Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Canada and New Zealand along with international organizations will share their knowledge about the challenges and opportunities of the dairy sector during the 15th Pan-American Dairy Congress, starting Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

"Despite the multiple challenges the dairy business has faced and still faces the length and breadth of our continent, it continues to produce a food that is highly accessible for every home without distinction," the president of the Pan-American Dairy Federation, Daniel Pellegrina, said in a speech opening the event.