A file image shows a freight ship navigating on the Corte Culebra in the Panama Canal, Jan. 12, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO BOLIVAR

The Panama Canal expects to reach $3.4 billion in revenue by the fiscal year of 2020, a 5.7-percent increase compared to 2019, according to the budget approved on Thursday by the country's unicameral National Assembly.

The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the following year.