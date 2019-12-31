Panama celebrated this Tuesday the 20th year since the United States turned over the interoceanic canal to the country it runs through, and hailed the efficiency of the operation and its leading role in world trade and in developing the nation's economy.
In the two decades of Panamanian management, the Panama Canal "has borne fruit; it has increased our faith in ourselves," since "we manage the route with greater efficiency so it produces growing returns" to be used in development, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said.