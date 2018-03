The neo-Panamax cargo ship MSC Caterina enters the Cocoli locks, marking the 3,000th neo-panamax crossing of the expanded Panama canal, Panama, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A container ship became the 3,000th neo-Panamax vessel to cross the Panama Canal since the waterway's expansion 20 months ago, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said Friday.

At around 7 am, the Panamanian-flagged MSC Caterina, pulled by two tugboats, passed through the Cocoli lock in the Pacific sector, on its way to the Atlantic, the ACP said.