Ricaurte Vazquez, a former finance minister of Panama, speaks at a press conference on Feb. 15, 2019, after being selected to serve as the Panama Canal Authority's chief administrator for the 2019-20126 period. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) on Friday selected a new chief administrator for the inter-oceanic waterway for the 2019-2026 period.

Former Finance Minister Ricaurte "Catin" Vasquez was named to replace Jorge Luis Quijano, who presided over a multi-billion-dollar project to expand the canal.