The chief administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), Jorge Luis Quijano, speaks to foreign reporters on Aug. 14, 2019, in Panama City, Panama. He applauded the United States government's decision to postpone new tariffs on a range of Chinese goods until December, saying that move will allow the interoceanic waterway to post strong results in the final months of 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Panama Canal on Wednesday applauded the United States government's decision to postpone new tariffs on a range of Chinese goods until December, saying that move will allow the interoceanic waterway to post strong results in the final months of 2019.

"The delay (in imposing the new tariffs) gives us the chance for a good start to the (next) fiscal year, which begins in October, and for a very good finish to this year," the chief administrator of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), Jorge Luis Quijano, told reporters.