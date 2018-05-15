The Norwegian Bliss, a mega-luxury cruise ship with the capacity to carry 5,000 passengers, crosses the expanded Panama Canal, in Panama, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Panama Canal Authority

The Norwegian Bliss, a mega-luxury cruise ship with the capacity to carry 5,000 passengers, has crossed the expanded Panama Canal, reaching a new milestone for the interoceanic route, since this is the largest ship of its category to ever sail its waters.

The Norwegian Bliss on Monday became the biggest cruise ship to transit the Expanded Panama Canal. The 168,000 gross ton cruise ship has a total length of 325.9 meters (1,069.2 feet), beam 41.4 meters (135.8 feet) and draft of 8.3 meters (27.2 feet), the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said in a statement released Monday.